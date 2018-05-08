The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Friday, April 6th, 2018 at approximately 6:50 pm the red 2005 Ford Freestyle van was stolen out of the driveway of a residence on Park Street, in the City of Barrie, after the suspect obtained the keys and fled. The following week, on Thursday, April 12th, 2018 at approximately 10:30 am, officers were called by the complaint again as the van was located parked at the LCBO located at 55 Mary Street, in the City of Barrie. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived however video footage of the male seen driving the stolen vehicle to the LCBO was captured in the store. Description:

Male, white

Approximately 35 to 40-years-old

6’2″, heavy build

Wearing glasses, charcoal hoodie with red lined hood and ‘Air Jordan’ across the chest in red, black pants and blue running shoes

Police are still continuing their investigation at this time. Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact PC S Latham of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2743 or email at slatham@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com