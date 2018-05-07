The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On the morning of Sunday May 6th, South Simcoe Police Service responded to a report of a theft of money from a vehicle on Hulst Drive in Bradford. A quantity of cash was taken from a wallet which was left inside an unlocked vehicle overnight. The officer checked with neighbours and located video surveillance which showed that a person entered the vehicle around 2:20 am. The video showed that numerous other vehicles on the street were attempted by the suspect but were locked and nothing was taken and no damage done to the vehicles. The suspect is described as male, white, tall, wearing a dark t-shirt and pants and carrying a backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers.South Simcoe Police strongly urge residents to take that few extra moments before they retire for the night to ensure their vehicles in the driveway are locked. Make this part of your daily routine and protect your hard earned belongings.

A South Simcoe Police officer was doing radar on Innisfil Beach Road at Alcona Glen Public School on Sunday May 6th at around noon. The officer observed an eastbound car travelling at a high rate of speed and was able to track the vehicle on radar. The vehicle continued to increase its speed in the 50 km/h zone and the vehicle was locked in at over 130 km/h. The vehicle was stopped on Jans Blvd, just south of Innisfil Beach Road and the driver, an 18 year old male from Woodbridge was charged with Speeding, Stunt Driving in excess of 50 km/h and his vehicle was seized and impounded.

Just before 6:00 pm on Friday May 4th, a vehicle travelling on 10 Sideroad at the 10th Concession of Bradford West Gwillimbury was caught by a strong gust of wind during the storm. The truck and 32 foot trailer that it was pulling were both pushed over, causing them to land on their side. The family involved are from Keswick and the two children were uninjured, with the driver receiving minor cuts and the passenger taken to hospital as a precaution.