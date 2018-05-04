The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is looking to identify a male who was captured stealing multiple items from Walmart but he pulled away from the Loss Prevention Officer when confronted outside the store. On Wednesday, May 2nd, at 11:00 am a male entered Walmart located at 450 Bayfield Street, selected various expensive electric razors and hand razors, placing some in a shopping basket and some in his jacket pocket. The male was observed entering a concealed area with a backpack and his jacket on and when he emerged the shopping basket had a few less items, and the backpack appeared to be a little more robust. The male then exited the store making no attempt to pay for any items concealed or the items still in the shopping basket. At this time the Loss Prevention Officer confronted the male who immediately fled dropping the basket and goods. Description:

Male, white

Approximately 25 to 30-years-old

Medium build

Short brown hair

Tattoo or scar near his right eye

Wearing blue jeans, grey stripped T-shirt, black shoes and a wrist watch on his left wrist

Police are still continuing their investigation at this time. Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact PC D Hennessy of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2717 or email at dhennessy@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com