The Rap Sheet

Friday, September 22nd

By News

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

Yesterday, September 21, 2017 at approximately 12:30 pm officers from the Street Crime Unit of the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), working with officers from the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, stopped a vehicle on Demoe Road to further an on-going investigation. Arrested and charged are a 28-year-old of no fixed address, and a 39-year-old Lindsay man. The pair face a mix of Trafficking and Possession charges.

