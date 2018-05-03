The Rap Sheet

BARRIE OPP

On May 2, 2018 at approximately 9:00 p.m. an Officer from Barrie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting speed enforcement on Hwy 400 in the area of Ski Trails Road. Observation was made of a White Nissan travelling Southbound at 185km/hr in a 100km/hr zone. The vehicle was stopped and the 20-year old male G2 driver was charged with Stunt Driving Contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The driver was issued a 7 day driving suspension. The Vehicle was also impounded for 7 days.

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On Wednesday, May 2, members of the Nottawasaga Detachment, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Street Crime Unit, assisted by the Emergency Response Unit, conducted a search of a residence in the Town of Alliston. As a result of the search, officers seized a small quantity of cocaine, morphine, and cash. Two males have been charged with “Possession” and will make a June appearance at the Criminal Court of Justice in Bradford.