The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Saturday, April 28th, 2018 at approximately 2:50 pm, two males were observed on video surveillance entering Canadian Tire at 320 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. The pair positioned themselves in the power tool aisle where one male kept watch, at once point distracting an employee, and the second male pulled wire cutters from a bag and began removing the display tools and placing them in the bag. The male keeping watch then selected a Dewalt Rotary Laser and both males exited the store to the parking lot where they can be seen entering a tan coloured Ford Expedition. Moments later one male re-entered the store, again returning to the power tool section where he concealed a turbo torch down his pants, and selects another tool placing it in the bag. He then immediately leaves the store. Both males were seen loading the stolen goods into the Ford Expedition and leaving the parking lot, however a licence plate could not be obtained.

Suspect Description #1:

Male, white

Approximately 20 to 25-years-old

5’9″ to 5’10”, thin build

Short, brown hair & clean shaven

Wearing range construction coat with black shirt underneath, black pants with white lettering down left leg, black boots, tan baseball cap and red coloured backpack

Suspect Description #2:

Male, white

30 to 45-years-old

6′ to 6’2″, thick build,

Short cut hair & possibly balding, clean shaven

Wearing checkered white& grey baseball cap, dark coloured jacket, blue jeans, light colored button shirt and work boots

Stolen Items with a total value over $1200.00:

Dewalt rotary laser Dewalt distance measurer Bosch 18 volt drill Bosch 18 volt drill Butane torch

Police are still continuing their investigation at this time. Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact PC B Carleton of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2549 or email at bcarleton@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com