The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service arrested a wanted male who had been evading arrest since the beginning of April after a reported robbery and fare fraud. On Friday, April 6th, 2018 at just before 6:00pm a male was picked up by a local taxi company from an apartment complex on Grove Street, in the City of Barrie, and requested a ride to an address on Cook Street and back. At the conclusion of the trip the male suspect only provided payment for half of the fare due and when the driver disputed the amount the suspect began striking the driver. Before fleeing the taxi, the male grabbed the money and also took the drivers cell phone. He was followed a short distance to an address on North Street where the driver lost sight of him. At this time, the Barrie Police Service was called and met the victim at the North Street address but were unable to locate the suspect. An uninvolved male exited the apartment building to return the cell phone, which had been left behind by the unknown suspect. The driver received minor physical injuries as a result of the robbery and did not require medical attention. A short time later, after collecting evidence associated to the incident and conducting interviews of those involved, detectives identified the male suspect. Various attempts were made to locate the male with no avail and a warrant was sworn for this arrest. On Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at 12:40 am officers in the Uniform Patrol Unit were on an unrelated call for service at an address on Owen Street, in the City of Barrie, when officers recognized the wanted male smoking a cigarette outside the building. He was placed under arrest and charged with the Robbery and Fraud. He will attend a Barrie court in June to answer to his charges.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

As part of the South Simcoe Police Service ongoing commitment to road safety, officers conducted a R.I.D.E. program on Canal Rd. at 5th Line in Bradford on the evening of Monday, April 30. Forty-eight cars were stopped. Zero charges were laid. We extend a sincere thank you to our citizens for not drinking and driving. Road safety is a top priority in our communities and South Simcoe Police Service wants to congratulate motorists for heeding our drive sober and arrive alive messages.

ORILLIA OPP

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the assistance of the public in relation to a dumpster fire at a local business in the City of Orillia. On April 27, 2018 approximately 5:00 pm the Orillia OPP were dispatched to reports of a dumpster on fire behind a business on Monarch Drive in Orillia. When officers arrived on the scene the Orillia Fire Department had the fire under control. Witnesses at the scene said they had observed two males; approximately 16-18 years old, one with glasses and one with a scooter in the area before the fire. If anyone has any information about how the fire started or information that could lead to an arrest they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.