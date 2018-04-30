The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Saturday, April 28, 2018, around 11:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were called by a grandmother who was concerned about her two young grandchildren, both less than 5 years old. The children were in the care of their 30-year-old father at his Bradford home. When officers arrived at the home, they found it extremely filthy, in disarray and a heavy odour of fresh marihuana in the children’s bedroom. The source of the odour was located in the children’s bedroom. An open container of marihuana was emitting the odour and was easily in reach of the children as well as other drugs and paraphernalia being readily accessible. The father was charged for possession of the drugs and given a court date in Bradford Criminal Court. The Children’s Aid Society was notified and the children were placed in the care of family members.

South Simcoe Police Service officers are appealing for the public’s help to arrest the person or persons responsible for obscene graffiti in Innisfil. Officers were called to a home on Saint John’s Rd. on Saturday, April 28, 2018 around 11:00 a.m. after receiving a report of property damage. Once on scene, officers saw a large, obscene image painted on the garage door that was visible from the roadway. A vehicle and an ATV parked in the driveway were also covered in paint. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

On Saturday, April 28, 2018 around 9:00 a.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were dispatched to a home on Centre St. in Bradford for a report of damage to a motor vehicle. When police arrived on scene, they noticed a car in the parking lot with a real estate sign on the roof and damage to the rear passenger side. The 62-year-old victim told police that someone had thrown the sign on the roof of her vehicle sometime during the previous night of April 27 and the morning of April 28. Anyone with information that can help identify a culprit is asked to contact South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

ORILLIA OPP

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police arrested and charged a Scarborough man with drug offences in the City of Orillia. On April 27, Orillia OPP members and the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) received information regarding drug possession at a Barrie Road address in Orillia. Officers responded to the call and after an investigation arrested 3 people. Police seized a quantity of Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Heroin and Cannabis Marihuana. As a result of the investigation a 19 year old Scarborough man is facing several drug related charges.