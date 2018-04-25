The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police has recently received video surveillance and are now seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect following a theft. On Tuesday March 27, 2018, just before 8:00 p.m. a suspect attended the LCBO located at 37 Caplan Drive, in the City of Barrie. Upon entering the store the suspect quickly concealed product into the sleeve of his jacket, and fled the store. He had been observed by several employees leaving the area in a cab that had been waiting out front. The suspect is described as;

Male, white (40 to 45 yrs.)

Medium build, approx 6’0″

Brown hair – short

Wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Knight of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2534, jknight@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com

On Monday, April 16, 2018, a purse had been stolen from Irvine Carpet One, located at 514 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. Video surveillance had captured a suspect utilizing the complainant’s stolen credit and debit card at several locations throughout the City of Barrie. The suspect is described as;

Male, white (20 to 25 yrs.)

Wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket with fur lined hood, jeans and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Hennessy of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2717, dhennessy@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com. Tipsters now have the option of downloading the P3 Tips App from the Apple iTunes Store or from Google Play and submitting a tip directly from their cell phones.

COLLINGWOOD OPP

Members of the Community Street Crimes Unit of the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police recently executed a warrant at a local residence as a result of an ongoing investigation into a robbery which took place recently in Collingwood. The robbery incident took place on April 15th at approximately 10:00pm at a local hotel where a male victim was robbed of his belongings which were located in his hotel room. Police investigation led to the identification of the suspects which have now been arrested. The warrant was executed on April 20 2018 at a residence on Matthew Way in Collingwood by the OPP CSCU with the assistance of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP officers and the Crime Unit from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP. Officers seized approximately 16 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of marihuana, a small amount of morphine pills, an imitation pistol, prohibited knives and some cash. Four people are facing appropriate charges.