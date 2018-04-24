The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, April 24, 2018 around 2:00 a.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers responded to Sideroad 20 and Concession 10 in Innisfil for a single vehicle collision where the car was on fire. When police arrived on scene, Innisfil Fire Service was battling a fully engulfed car that had collided with a hydro pole. A 21-year-old female passenger from Innisfil was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The 20-year-old driver from Barrie was arrested for Impaired Driving and transported to hospital for treatment of a head laceration. While at the hospital, breath testing resulted in readings of Over 80. He was treated and released by the hospital and then transported to North Division. The driver was charged with Impaired Driving Causing Bodily Harm and Over 80. The passenger was admitted to hospital and was expected to undergo surgery later today. The licence of the driver has been suspended for 90 days. The vehicle was totally destroyed.

On Monday, April 23, 2018, around 8:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to a property on Day St. in Bradford West Gwillimbury for a report of a confrontation involving threats. When officers arrived, a 36-year-old Bradford man told police that a 52-year-old Holland Landing man who was the suspect had left the scene. The victim advised that while standing in his driveway with his father, the suspect brandished knives and threatened them. The suspect was contacted by telephone and later turned himself in at the South Division. He was charged with Uttering Threats, Assault with a Weapon and Weapons Dangerous. He was released on a Promise to Appear with conditions not to have any contact with the victim.

An 18-year-old Innisfil man reports that a woman he met on Facebook threatened to post a nude recording of him on social media and to his friends, family and workplace if he did not donate to a charity. Police were notified of the incident on Monday, April 23, 2018 around 8:00 p.m. The man said an attractive woman appeared on his chat screen, wanted to talk and then offered to exchange naked photos. Once he executed his part of the arrangement, the women threatened to expose him publicly and brand him a sex offender. This is the second incident of its kind in recent weeks in our region. South Simcoe Police Service officers strongly advise against sharing intimate photos over the internet, especially with someone you don’t know.