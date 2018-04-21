The Rap Sheet
Two Charged in Gravenhurst Drug Raid
BRACEBRIDGE OPP
On April 20th the Bracebridge Community Street Crime Unit of the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police, with the assistance of the Huntsville CSCU, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant at a First Street address. As a result of this investigation the following two parties have been arrested and charged. A 47-year-old suspect from Gravenhurst faces Drug Possession, Stolen Property, Unauthorized Firearm, Careless Firearm Storage, and Resisting Arrest charges. A second suspect, a 23-year-old also from Gravenhurst, will answer to charges of Drug Possession, and Unauthorized Firearms in court.