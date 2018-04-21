The Rap Sheet

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

On April 20th the Bracebridge Community Street Crime Unit of the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police, with the assistance of the Huntsville CSCU, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant at a First Street address. As a result of this investigation the following two parties have been arrested and charged. A 47-year-old suspect from Gravenhurst faces Drug Possession, Stolen Property, Unauthorized Firearm, Careless Firearm Storage, and Resisting Arrest charges. A second suspect, a 23-year-old also from Gravenhurst, will answer to charges of Drug Possession, and Unauthorized Firearms in court.