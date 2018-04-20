The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a male who’s face was caputured on camera as he stole three expensive bottles of high end liquor. On Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 at 5:25 pm the male suspect entered the LCBO located at 587 Cundles Road in the City of Barrie. An employee observed the male select a 750ml bottle of Bacardi White Rum which he concealed down his pants. The suspect then walked down the middle aisle of the store and selected two bottles of Courvoisier VSOP Cognac. He then went into the refrigerated section where he placed the two boxes which held the bottles of Cognac into his back pack. The male then proceeded out of the store making no attempt to pay for the over $200.00 worth of liquor concealed on him. Description:

Male, white

45 to 55-years-old

Wearing a black NIKE hooded sweatshirt, black NIKE baseball hat, blue jeans, black running shoes and blue back pack with white piping around the edge

Police are still continuing their investigation at this time. Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact PC G Brickell of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2520 or email at gbrickell@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com.

PARRY SOUND OPP

On April 19, 2018, shortly before 5 p.m. the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to multiple complaints of a south-bound vehicle driving at very high speeds and erratically on Highway 69 in Mowatt Township, Ontario. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the white Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) failed to stop and fled the area. Police set up and successfully deployed the tire deflation device on Highway 400 in Parry Sound, Ontario. The driver again fled on foot. The K9 unit and Emergency Response Unit attended and the suspect was located in a shed nearby. The suspect was arrested and charged with Flight from Police, Dangerous Driving, Breach of Recognizance, Fail to Comply with Recognizance, Possession of Stolen Property, and Fail to Stop for Police. The accused was held in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound.