The Rap Sheet

PETERBOROUGH POLICE SERVICE

An 18-year-old Newmarket, Ontario man has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation. In September of 2017 the accused attended Peterborough. During the visit the accused and the victim, a woman in her late teens, were at a Peterborough address where the victim was sexually assaulted. The accused and victim were in a previous domestic relationship. The incident was reported to police in April of 2018. On April 18, 2018 the accused attended the police station where, as a result of the investigation, he was arrested and charged with sexual assault. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 10, 2018. Due to the domestic history in this incident the name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

ALMAGUIN HIGHLANDS OPP

Around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police along with the North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), the OPP Canine Unit and Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services responded to an irate male yelling and screaming outside a residence on Broadway Street in South River, Ontario. Police arrived and attempted to communicate with the male who had now entered the residence. The male’s behaviour was destructive and threatening towards police. As a result at approximately 8:15 p.m. ERT entered the residence and apprehended the male under the Mental Health Act without further incidence. The male was taken to hospital by EMS.