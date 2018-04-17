The Rap Sheet

Listen Live

Armed Robbery in Newmarket

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects following an armed robbery in the Town of Newmarket. On Friday, April 13, 2018, at approximately 7 a.m., police were called to a convenience store located in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive, following a report of an armed robbery. Two male suspects entered the store wearing masks and one had a handgun. The suspects obtained a quantity of cash and left the store, travelling northbound, in a black, older-model Honda Civic. No one was physically injured during the incident. The suspects are described as,

  • Male
  • Black
  • Wearing dark-coloured clothing and a black disguise covering their faces
  • One suspect had a handgun

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators from the Hold-Up Unit remind business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631

