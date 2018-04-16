The Rap Sheet

South Simcoe Police Service

On Friday, April 13, 2018 around 9:30 a.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury for a report of a theft. A 57-year-old woman said she had a company doing a renovation in her home and her family had stayed at a hotel for the night while the work was being completed. The woman stated she had a video camera installed in the master bedroom and a worker was seen on camera entering the room and looking through her belongings. The woman further alleges that several pieces of jewelry were stolen along with her daughter’s iPod. Through investigation a suspect was identified. A 27-year-old Keswick man is charged with Theft Under $5,000.

On Saturday, April 14, 2018, around 1:30 p.m., a uniform South Simcoe Police Service officer was at the LCBO on Holland Ave. in Bradford for an unrelated investigation when he was approached by a citizen about a possible impaired driver in the parking lot. The citizen said a man had attempted to buy alcohol, left the store and was seen getting into a vehicle. Police approached the driver as he was reversing out of a parking spot and motioned him to stop. The officer then engaged the driver in conversation and detected an odour of alcohol. An Approved Screening Device demand was made and a roadside test conducted which registered a fail. The driver was arrested for Over 80 and was transported to South Division. Two further tests resulted in readings of Over 80. A 64-year-old Bradford West Gwillimbury man was charged accordingly and released on a Promise To Appear in Court. His license was suspended 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days.

On Saturday, April 14, 2018 just before 1 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers received a call from a 44-year-old Bradford woman regarding an identity fraud. The woman said she had received an email from what she believed to be the Apple App store advising that she had purchased a video game. She said she clicked on an invoice, then on a link that said “If you didn’t make this purchase or if you believe an unauthorized person is attempting to access your account, click here to cancel your purchase.” The woman then logged into her Apple ID as requested and proceeded to complete a form that asked for her credit card information and Social Insurance Number. After completing the form and sending it the woman realized she had been scammed. She immediately cancelled her credit card and changed the passwords for her Apple ID and email. She intended to call today to have her information monitored with a credit agency.

South Simcoe Police Service wants to remind citizens to be wary of any email correspondence pertaining to purchases you did not make. If you are providing your credit card information on-line, do so only if you have initiated the transaction. Also refrain from ever providing your Social Insurance Number to an unknown source.

Criminal Harassment, Breach of Probation, Fail to Comply with Recognizance

On Saturday, April 14, 2018, police responded to an Unwanted Contact call in Bradford West Gwillimbury. A 37-year-old Bradford woman advised that her ex-common law partner had indirectly contacted her in violation of court imposed conditions. In a statement to police, the woman said her friend had received a message on Facebook from her ex-partner. The woman also said she had received a Facebook message from an account she believes belongs to her former spouse. After reviewing the content, police also believe he is the source of the messages. The man has previously been cautioned numerous times by police for contacting the woman. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, the 31-year-old Bradford man attended the South Division to report harassment to South Simcoe Police Service. He was arrested for Fail to Comply with Recognizance, Breach of Probation and Criminal Harassment. He was held for a bail hearing.

On Friday, April 13, 2018, a 34-year-old woman attended the South Division to report an alleged breach of conditions by her former husband. The woman advised that on Tues. April 3, 2018, her ex-husband contacted a mutual friend to ask if that person would message his ex-wife. In Oct. 2017, the 45-year-old Bradford man was charged with Criminal Harassment and Harassing Telephone Calls. In Dec. 2017, the accused was charged with failing to comply with his undertaking. He was released on conditions namely not to communicate with his ex-wife directly or indirectly.

On April 13, 2018, the accused turned himself in at the South Division where he was advised of the charges and held pending a bail hearing.

From Friday, April 13, 2018 to Monday, April 16, 2018, South Simcoe Police Service responded to 157 calls for service.