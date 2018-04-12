The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is looking to identify a male who attempted to steal a cart-full of groceries before being stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer outside. On Wednesday, April 11th, 2018 the suspect entered Loblaws located at 472 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. He loaded a cart full of groceries and beer and proceeded to the front door passing by all checkouts. The LPO stopped the male to advise he was under arrest, however the suspect fled leaving the cart full of items behind. The total value of food and beer was over $480.00. Description:

Male, white

Approximately 6′ & medium build

Brown hair & shaggy brown facial hair

Wearing black pants, grey hoodie and a black hat with white Chicago Bulls logo

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC B Osborne of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2783 or email at bosborne@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com