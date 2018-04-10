The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Monday, April 9, 2018 a father arrived with his daughter and another teen at the North Division to report a robbery. The 17-year-old Barrie girl and a 16-year-old Innisfil boy said they had gone to a friend’s house in Innisfil after school. While at the home, a group of teens smoked marihuana and listened to music. Another male teen showed up and after a period of time began yelling at the victims. He brandished a knife and a crowbar and ordered the victims to hand over their money and marihuana. The girl complied and once this was complete the suspect yelled at them to leave the home. A 15-year-old Angus male is wanted for Robbery and police are currently trying to locate the youth.

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018 a South Simcoe Police Service officer attended several parking lots in Bradford to provide the public with “Lock It Or Lose It” checks on vehicles. Vehicles were inspected for unlocked doors and valuables in plain view such as purses, wallets and tools. The officer conducted checks at the Highway 400/ Highway 88 commuter lot, the Walmart to RBC parking lot and the Go Transit parking lot. Of the 46 vehicles checked, two were unlocked, while five had valuables within sight. South Simcoe Police Service wants to remind our citizens to be vigilant about locking car doors anywhere you park. It’s also important not to leave valuables in plain sight as this can unfortunately serve as an invitation to thieves.