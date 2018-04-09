The Rap Sheet

Listen Live

Monday, April 9th

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following a fraud at Zehrs. On Saturday, March 31, 2017, police attended Zehrs located at 11 Bryne Drive, in the City of Barrie, following a report of fraud.  Just after 7:00 p.m. two women had been observed shopping together throughout the store, although one woman had been captured on video surveillance switching price tags. The woman had been removing “50% off” stickers from clearance items and placing them onto full priced grocery items within her shopping cart. The woman later purchased the items at a reduced fraudulent rate and left the store.  The woman is described as;

  • Female, white
  • Blond hair – Short
  • Wearing a black top and black pants

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Baker of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2713, mbaker@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com

 

