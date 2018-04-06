The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is currently investigating a break and enter after an apparent gaming enthusiast snatched a few consoles overnight. On Thursday, April 5th, 2018 at 4:00 am officers were called to Shoppers Drug Mart located at 420 Essa Road after a suspicious vehicle was called in from a passerby. Police arrived to find the front window smashed. An inventory of the store and review of video surveillance showed an Xbox OneX and a Sony Playstation Pro4 were taken valued at over $1000.00. It is believed the suspect fled in red car but little descriptors are available. Description:

White, male

20 to 30-years-old

Heavy build

Wearing a black Oakley hat, black jacket with a white and green emblem on the back, blue jeans and white running shoes

The video surveillance quality is poor, although it does capture a unique logo on the suspects clothing. Police are hoping to identify the suspect with the public’s assistance. Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC J Minke of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2777 or email at jminke@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.