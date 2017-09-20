The Rap Sheet

Listen Live

Wednesday, September 20th

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Police Looking to Identify A Male Wanted for FraudThe Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect believed to be in possession of a stolen credit.  On Thursday, September 14, 2017, a suspect made numerous fraudulent purchases with a stolen credit card while at the Kozlov Mall, located at 400 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. The suspect was captured on video surveillance and is described as;

  • Male, white (20 to 25 yrs.)
  • Thin build
  • Long dark hair
  • Wearing a red and white striped baseball hat, black t shirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Hemington of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2763, khemington@barriepolice.ca  or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com

