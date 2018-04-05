The Rap Sheet

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

Officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 7A on the morning of Saturday March 31. The vehicle was located a short time later in Bethany and following an investigation the driver, 18 year old man from Bethany was arrested and charged with the following offences: Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Drug and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine. The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing. On April 4, 2018 officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Pleasant Point Road at approximately 9:30pm. Following an investigation the driver, a 64 year old Lindsay man was arrested and charged with the following offences: Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol and Driving With More Than 80 mgs of Alcohol.