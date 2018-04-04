The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is currently investigating a shameless theft in the middle of the day from a east end gas station. On Friday, March 30th, 2018 at 2:30 pm the male suspect entered the Shell Gas Bar located at 204 Grove Street, in the City of Barrie. After selecting various store items, he proceeded towards the checkout counter where he asked to see the scratch and win lotto tickets. The suspect then distracted the employee by asking a selection of online lottery tickets. While his attention was turned away, the suspect took $200 worth of scratch tickets and placed them in his back pant pocket. Before he realized they were missing the suspect asked for a selection of cigarettes at which time he grabbed the remaining items from the counter and ran out the front door in an unknown direction.

Description:

Male, white

5’9″-5’10”

210-220lbs

Black short hair, slightly balding & unshaved

Last seen wearing a red t-shirt, dark gray jacket and black pants

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC G Danaj of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2746 or email at gdanaj@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com