The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect following a theft of gas that occurred at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018. The theft had been captured on video surveillance from Petro Canada Gas Station, located at 175 Cundles Road, East, in the City of Barrie. The suspect made no attempt to pay for the gas and fled the area. The vehicle was equipped with Ontario licence plates that had been reported stolen on Saturday, March 17, from the Orillia area. The investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle is described as;

Nissan Sentra

Four-door, silver

Equipped with Ontario licence plates “BSKZ 468”

The suspect is described as;

Male, white

Black glasses

Wearing a dark jacket, jeans, and dark shoes with red laces.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable J. Moore of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2691, jmoore@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

PARRY SOUND OPP

On March 30, 2018 a member of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was on patrol on Highway 400 in Seguin Township, Ontario. At approximately 9:35 p.m. a south bound vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed. As a result the vehicle was stopped for, “Stunt driving – excessive speed, greater than 50 km/hr over posted speed limit”. The driver, a 22-years-old from Curve Lake, Ontario was charged with Race a motor vehicle contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario (HTA). The driver was served a summons and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound, Ontario on May 18, 2018. His licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle he was operating has been impounded for seven days.

On March 31, 2018 a member of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was on patrol in Parry Sound, Ontario. At approximately 10:17 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired licence plate. As a result of the stop and investigation, police seized an amount of suspected cannabis marihuana and a number suspected marihuana cigarettes. Estimated street value of the drugs is $2,500. A 48-year-old from Shawanaga First Nation, Ontario was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Substance – Cannabis marihuana – over 30 grams, Possession of a Schedule II Substance – Cannabis marihuana for the Purpose of Trafficking, Fail to surrender insurance card, and Operate motor vehicle – no validation on plate. The accused was released on a Promise to Appear. He is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound, Ontario on May 3, 2018.

SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP

On Friday March 30, 2018 at 6:35pm members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile through the ice on Little Lake in the Town of Midland. Responding officers along with members of the Simcoe County Paramedic Service and Midland Fire Service attended the scene and did locate a lone male walking on the ice surface that had been operating a snowmobile also located on the ice surface. Officers determined that the male had not gone through the ice but did have a mechanical issue with his machine on the ice. The male walked to shore and was checked out by paramedics and spoken to by scene investigators. A drinking and driving investigation was commenced by investigators which resulted in the following. The male driver , a 32-year-old from Penetanguishene has been charged with Care or Control While Impaired, Care or Control over 80 mgs. His snowmobile was towed from the scene and impounded for 7 days and further his driver’s license is suspended for 90 Days under the Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on April 12, 2018