The Rap Sheet

Monday, April 2nd

By News

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

UPDATE: The Barrie Police Service report two arrests following separate robberies reported at the same convenience store. The first occurred March 13th, when a man allegedly told the clerk he had a gun before demanding cash from a Circle K on Duckworth Street. Peel Regional Police apprehended a 21-year-old Barrie man in connection to this crime, and transported him back to Barrie. Investigators say a 24-year-old man turned himself in to police over the weekend, to face charges in connection to the robbery of that same store on March 27th.

