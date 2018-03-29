The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service are requesting the public’s assistance in a distraction theft where a male and female worked as a team to steal multiple bottles of liquor. On Monday, March 26th, 2018 police were called to the LCBO located at 587 Cundles Road East, in the City of Barrie, in regards to a theft that had just occurred. Review of video surveillance showed a female suspect distract employees while a male suspect filled a bag with liquor bottles. The duo left the store separately but were seen fleeing together in a black Mazda hatchback.

Description Suspect #1:

Female, white

40 to 50-years-old

Blonde, shoulder length hair

Description Suspect #2:

Male, white

40 to 50-years-old

Shaved head, balding

Wearing black, green & white Arctic Cat racing jacket and bright orange construction pants

Anyone with information on person’s involved in the theft are asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025. The investigating officer, PC Franke, can be reached by phone at extension 2546 or by email at kfranke@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com