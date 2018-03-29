Listen Live

The Rap Sheet

Thursday, March 29th

By News

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service are requesting the public’s assistance in a distraction theft where a male and female worked as a team to steal multiple bottles of liquor. On Monday, March 26th, 2018 police were called to the LCBO located at 587 Cundles Road East, in the City of Barrie, in regards to a theft that had just occurred.  Review of video surveillance showed a female suspect distract employees while a male suspect filled a bag with liquor bottles.  The duo left the store separately but were seen fleeing together in a black Mazda hatchback.

Distraction Theft at LCBODescription Suspect #1:

  • Female, white
  • 40 to 50-years-old
  • Blonde, shoulder length hair

Description Suspect #2:

  • Male, white
  • 40 to 50-years-old
  • Shaved head, balding
  • Wearing black, green & white Arctic Cat racing jacket and bright orange construction pants

Anyone with information on person’s involved in the theft are asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025.  The investigating officer, PC Franke, can be reached by phone at extension 2546 or by email at kfranke@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

 

Related posts

Six Hour Orillia Standoff Ends Peacefully

UPDATE: Plenty of Time to Help Out With Easter Food Drive

Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Easter Monday – What’s Open And Closed

Budget Predicts Six Years of Deficit

The Rap Sheet

South Simcoe Police Trying to Cut Scam Artists Off At The Pass

Thousands of Dollars In Sales Rung Up On Stolen Credit/Debit Cards

Open-For-All Easter Dinner In Danger Of Not Happening

Barrie Recognized for Its Age-Friendliness