The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following a theft. On Friday, March 16, 2018, police were called to Winners located at 411 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie, for a report of a theft. A female had been observed taking several pieces of men’s clothing and brazenly walking out of the store without making any attempt to pay for the items. The female had been observed leaving the area in a silver Dodge Charger, licence plate “CDRJ 792” The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is described as:

Female, white (35 yrs. to 40 yrs.)

Heavy build, shoulder length brown hair

Wearing a dark hoodie, black pants and light colored boots

The Barrie Police Service reminds business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images helps to identify suspects, and can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Constable Minke at 705-725-7025, ext. 2777, jminke@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

The Barrie Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects following a theft. On Wednesday, March 21, 2018, police were called to Cabela’s located at 50 Concert Way, in the City of Barrie for a report of a theft. Just after 7:30 p.m. a male and female had been observed collectively concealing men’s and woman’s clothing into a bag they came into the store with. Following a brief conversation the male exited the store and minutes later the female followed. It is believed the suspects had stolen over $800.00 in clothing. They were last seen leaving the area in silver Jeep Liberty. The investigation is ongoing. The suspects are described;

Suspect # 1

Female, white (20 yrs. to 25 yrs.)

Heavy build, 5’5”, 165 lbs.

Long brown hair

Wearing a blue plaid shirt over a white shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Suspect # 2

Male, white (20 yrs. to 25 yrs.)

Medium build, 5’9”, 200 lbs.

Shirt blond hair

Wearing a black jacket and tanned pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Constable Minke at 705-725-7025, ext. 2777, jminke@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com