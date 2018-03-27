The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Police were called to an address on Emms Drive, in the City of Barrie, on Saturday, March 24, 2018, following the theft of a dirt bike. The suspect(s) had entered the victim’s garage and removed the dirt bike along with a FOX Racing chest protector. It is believed the theft occurred sometime throughout the early hours of Saturday morning. The bike is described as;

Orange and black in colour

KTM 400 XC-W four-stroke model

Equipped with a scorpion decal on the right side and licenced with a GREEN licence plate “3DX42”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Hennessy of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2717, dhennessy@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

The Barrie Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following a theft, which quickly led to a robbery after an employee had been assaulted. On Thursday, February 22, 2018, police were called to Pharma Plus located at 567 Essa Road, in the City of Barrie, for a report of a robbery. A male had entered the store just before 8:00 p.m. and forced open a locked perfume cabinet and placed several items into a plastic bag. The male attempted to exit the store through the main entrance, and when confronted by an employee he quickly pushed her and fled the area, heading towards Emms Drive. The victim did not sustain any physically injuries and the investigation is ongoing. Suspect is described as;

Male, white (35 yrs. to 40 yrs.)

Medium build, 5’8”

Wearing a grey a coat, stripe shirt and beige pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Constable Hennessy at 705-725-7025, ext. 2717, dhennessy@barriepolice.ca , or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

Officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a concern from a parent of a 12 year old female. An older male had been engaging in inappropriate conversations with the young female over social media. On March 26, 2018 following an investigation, a 44-year-old man from Sutton was arrested and charged with Luring a Person Under 16 Years of Age by Means of Telecommunication contrary to section 172.1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada. The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay.

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On Thursday, March 22, 2018, members of the Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit f the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), executed a CDSA warrant at an Alliston residence. As a result and adult male and an adult female were arrested and charged with drug trafficking related offences. Officers seized a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of $2500.00 and a large amount of Canadian currency. Police also seized numerous prohibited weapons. The accused persons have court dates set for Bradford Court in April.