The Rap Sheet

HUNTSVILLE OPP

On Thursday March 22, 2018 Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint in the town of Huntsville. The vehicle was located on Captsone Lane, Huntsville. Investigation found that the driver had a suspended licence and had drug paraphernalia on him. It was determined that the driver was impaired by drug. As a result a 33-year-old Huntsville man was charged with Driving while Ability Impaired by Drug under the Criminal Code of Canada and Driving while Suspended under the Highway Traffic Act. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville on April 18, 2018 to answer to his charges. Huntsville OPP would like to remind the public that marijuana has not been legalized as of yet and driving while partaking in the use of it may lead to Criminal Code charges.