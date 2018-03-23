The Rap Sheet

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

On March 15th, 2018 the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a robbery that occurred the previous night at the IDA Pharmacy in Gravenhurst. Police learned that the male attended the pharmacy counter and passed a note demanding narcotics and then fled the scene. The Bracebridge Community Street Crime (CSCU) Unit conducted an investigation which has led to an arrest on March 22nd, 2018. On March 22nd, 2018 the Bracebridge CSCU, with the assistance of the Orillia CSCU, arrested a 23-year-old Gravenhurst man and charged him with Robbery with intent to commit an indictable offence, Fail to Comply with Probation, and Fail to Attend Court. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 23rd, 2018.