The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Wednesday, March 21, 2018 around 7 p.m., a 31-year-old Toronto man reported to police that he left his wallet at a table at the ONroute Service Centre on Highway 400 southbound in Innisfil. Security video obtained by police shows that shortly after the man left, three Tim Hortons customers went to the same table. On the video, a man is seen bending over and picking up the wallet. The three suspects appear to discuss the matter and then leave via the north exit to their vehicle. Police checked the gardens and garbage cans the suspects walked by without finding the wallet.

YORK REGIONAL POLICE

York Regional Police 1 District Uniform Officers have laid charges against a 43 year-old Newmarket woman after two robberies were committed in the Town of Newmarket. On March 13, 2018 at approximately 10 p.m., the suspect entered a commercial premise located in the area of Leslie Street and Davis Drive and made a demand for cash. She took an unknown quantity of cash and left the store walking in a westerly direction. On March 22, 2018 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the suspect entered a different commercial premise located at Leslie Street and Davis Drive and demanded cash. She left with an unknown quantity of cash and left the store walking south on Leslie Street. Officers responded and patrolled the area in an effort to locate the suspect. They were able to locate her a short distance from the scene where she was arrested without incident. A 43-year-old Newmarket woman has been charged with Robbery X 2, Disguise with Intent X 2, and Breach of Probation X 4. The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on March 23, 2018.