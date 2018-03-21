The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, March 20, 2018 the South Simcoe Police Service participated in a joint forces Reduced Load Enforcement initiative with the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation. The one-day blitz focussed on commercial vehicle (CMV) inspections in Innisfil and Bradford. More than 50 charges were laid including 20 over weight charges, 8 CMV charges and 3 Disobey Sign. Two unsafe trucks were put out of service for mechanical defects. Eight trucks from one Toronto company were found to be violating the reduced load by-law in Bradford. One vehicle with a total weight of 30,000 had a broken brake shoe that was ready to fall out and an axle seal leaking oil onto the braking surface. The company was fined $970.00 for being over weight by 8,000 kg on one axle, which is two and a half times over the allowed weight. The maximum allowed on reduced load roads is 5,000 kg. South Simcoe Police Service works with our policing partners to ensure our roads are safe. Joint Forces initiatives are conducted on an ongoing basis with our policing and government partners.

On Wednesday, March 21, 2018 just after 8 a.m., a South Simcoe Police Service officer was conducting speed enforcement on 13th Line in Bradford West Gwillimbury. He noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer obtained a speed measurement of 116 km/h in a 60 zone. The car was pulled over and a 40-year-old Bradford man was charged with Speeding and Stunt Driving. His licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle impounded. On Tuesday, March 20, 2018 just after 10:00 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Service officer stopped a suspended driver for speeding 86 km/h in a posted 50 km/h Community Safety Zone on County Rd. 88 in Bond Head. A 25-year-old man from Toronto was charged with Drive Under Suspension and Speeding.

On Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:20 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service received a call regarding a possible impaired driver. The caller followed the vehicle from Lockhart Road and 10 Sideroad in Innisfil to when police stopped the vehicle on Artesian Industrial Parkway in Bradford. The caller reported the driver failed to stop at a red light, was driving on the shoulder, failing to stay in a marked lane and had varying speeds. When police stopped the woman there was no alcohol detected. She inquired as to why she had been stopped and the officer pointed out that her driving habits were the issue because a citizen felt she might be an impaired driver and called police. A 62-year-old woman from Barrie was charged with Failing to Stop at a Red Light, Failing to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle and Failing to Have Insurance Card.