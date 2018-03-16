The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is currently looking to identify a male wanted stealing $200.00 worth of toothbrushes at a local drug store. On Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 at 11:30 am a male entered the Shoppers Drug Mart located at 420 Essa Road, in the City of Barrie. The male selected multiple electric tooth brushes and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Staff tried to catch up to the male, however he jumped into a dark green Oldsmobile and fled northbound on Essa Road. Description:

Male, white 20 to 25-years-old

Medium build

Short, dark hair

Wearing a black jacket, jeans and black shoes with white soles

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC K Groh of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2533 or email at kgroh@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Friday, March 16, 2018 just after 8:30 a.m. a South Simcoe Police Service officer was conducting speed enforcement on the 5th Sideroad at 6th Line in Innisfil. Roads were snow covered and icy at the time. The officer obtained a speed measurement of a vehicle travelling 147 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. The car was pulled over and an 18-year-old G2 male driver from Barrie was charged with speeding, stunt driving and no insurance card. His driver’s license was suspended for 7 days and the vehicle impounded. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Winter weather is still prevailing and South Simcoe Police Service officers want to remind motorists of the importance of adjusting your driving to the road conditions, not to mention always obeying posted speed limits.

On Thursday, March 15, 2018 around 9:15 p.m. a 19-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend were sitting in a car at Tim Horton’s on Commerce Park Dr. in the Town of Innisfil. They saw a van pull into the drive-through and stop. Then they witnessed what appeared to be a man urinating in the drive-through lane. The 19-year-old yelled to the man to use the washroom inside the coffee shop. The man got back into his van, the vehicle pulled forward to place his order then reversed. A brief conversation took place between the man and the teen who had shouted to him. After picking up his order at the drive-through, the man got out of his van, approached the witness who was in his vehicle and tried to open the door which was locked. The man told the witness to get out of his vehicle and when the witness refused, the man punched the passenger door mirror and broke it. The man then returned to his van which was driven by his wife and they left the area. Police obtained the license plate of the van and a 30-year-old Wasaga Beach man was contacted. A charge of damage to personal property is pending. The man made arrangements to surrender to police.