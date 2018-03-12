The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On March 10, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. a South Simcoe Police Service officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Holland St. West in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. The officer’s cruiser was equipped with Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR.) The device alerted the officer that a vehicle’s permit status was currently expired. The officer pulled over the vehicle and during the traffic stop detected an odour of alcohol. An Approved Screening Device demand was issued. The test resulted in a fail. Two additional tests subsequently conducted at the police station resulted in readings three times over the legal limit. A 47-year-old Keswick man was charged with impaired care and control and over 80. A second incident involving readings three times over the legal limit occurred on March 9, 2018 just after 5:00 p.m. A 33-year old Bradford man was arrested in the parking lot of Georgian Downs after a citizen called to report a car crash where a driver smelled of alcohol. When officers arrived, they found both vehicles with a man still sitting in his driver’s seat and a odour of alcohol. The man was arrested for impaired care and control and transported to the Innisfil station. Intoxilizer testing revealed readings of three times the legal limit. The accused was released with a court date at the end of March. In both of these instances, the drivers were issued a 90-day license suspension and had their vehicles impounded. Impaired driving is one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada. South Simcoe Police Service is committed to keeping our roads safe and is grateful to every citizen that reports suspected drunk drivers. Your call to 9-1-1 could save lives. Thank you for #makingadifference.

On March, 10, 2018, around 11:30 p.m. South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to the area of the 20th Sideroad and Killarney Beach Rd. A citizen had called 9-1-1 to report a vehicle had lost control and rolled over into the north side ditch. When officers arrived, they found the driver sitting in the ditch beside his vehicle and he smelled of alcohol. The man was placed under arrest and examined by County of Simcoe Paramedics for a leg injury. He was transported to hospital for further assessment where breath tests were administered. The results were readings of over 80. The 21-year-old Innisfil man charged was with impaired driving and drive over 80 mg, careless driving and novice driver have alcohol.

A 19-year-old Bradford West Gwillimbury man was charged after police stopped a vehicle travelling 117 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. The traffic stop occurred on March 11, 2018 just after 1:00 p.m. at County Road 88 east of Highway 400. Officers detected a strong smell of marijuana and seized a baggie of cannabis from the vehicle. The driver did not display any signs of impairment and was released unconditionally with two tickets for driving offences. Drug-impaired driving is a on-going concern for South Simcoe Police Service officers. While marijuana legalization is set for this summer, officers will always aim to ensure our roads are free of drug-impaired drivers.

On March 10, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. South Simcoe Police Service officers were called by a citizen who reported a vehicle driving erratically in a field behind the caller’s Innisfil home. When police found the vehicle, the driver claimed to have followed an injured dog which had been struck by a vehicle. The man told officers he was listening for coyotes to see if they had captured the dog. A police computer check revealed an outstanding warrant for theft over $5,000 with the Barrie Police Service. A 38-year-old Mulmur man was arrested on the outstanding warrant and cautioned for Trespassing. He was turned over to Barrie Police. South Simcoe Police Service has many community partners in both police and citizens. We all work together to keep our community’s safe and #makeadifferencre.

A 24-year-old Bradford West Gwillimbury woman is charged with assault with a weapon after a man was struck with a plastic snow shovel during a physical altercation. South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to a Bradford home on March 11, 2018 just before 1:00 am. The victim told police he had gone to the home to check up on his ex-girlfriend who lives in the basement. The woman’s daughter and her partner live upstairs. An altercation ensued between the man and the daughter’s partner. The man sustained minor injuries to his arm after being struck with the shovel and did not require medical attention. While police were on scene, the man’s ex-girlfriend stated she was attempting suicide. County of Simcoe Paramedics transported the woman to hospital. The accused was arrested and transported to the Bradford Division where she was released with a court date in April.