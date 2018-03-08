The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

South Simcoe Police received a report of a fail to remain collision on Saturday 24th February around 9:30 am. An eastbound vehicle on Innisfil Beach Road failed to properly negotiate the corner at St. Johns Rd and struck a vehicle which was stopped waiting for the light. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued southbound on St. Johns Rd. The suspect vehicle is described as a Black 4-door Lincoln. It will have damage to the left front corner/side area. Anyone with possible information regarding this vehicle is asked to call South Simcoe Police or CrimeStoppers.

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On Wednesday, March 7, 2018, members from the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Community Street Crime Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Search Warrant at an address in Essa Township. As a result of the search, an adult male and an adult female from Angus were arrested and have been charged with several charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and the Criminal Code of Canada. Seized was a quantity of cash and crack cocaine with a street value of approximately $900. Both were released from custody and will attend a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.