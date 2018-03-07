The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

South Simcoe Police Service received yet another report of an internet fraud. An Innisfil resident received a phone call which they were told was from the internet security company. Through conversation the caller convinced the victim to allow remote access to the computer. As part of the scam, the suspect stated he would deposit refund money into the account and got the victim to open banking information. After convincing the victim that too much money was deposited into the account, the caller got the victim to purchase $3000 worth of iTunes cards and call back with the authentication numbers. The victim complied.

The victim attended the next day at the bank and confirmed the fraud. If at any time you are suspicious of on-line activity hang up on the caller. If you have allowed access and change your mind, turn off your computer and/or unplug your internet connection. At no time should you send any form of payment using iTunes cards, regardless of how persistent the person is.

In the evening hours of Tuesday March 6th, South Simcoe Police conducted RIDE spot checks at three locations in Innisfil. Over 200 vehicles were checked. There were two people who will be seeking other modes of transportation as their licences were suspended. Both drivers were issued WARN range suspension after a roadside test. A 45 year old man from North Bay was issued a 7-day licence suspension as a result of blowing a Caution on the Roadside Screening Device. He had already received a three day suspension in December. A 55 year old Innisfil man is out of the driver’s seat for three days after also blowing a Caution into the Roadside Screening Device.