The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

B arrie Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a bicycle stolen from outside the downtown McDonald’s Friday evening. On Friday, September 15th, 2017 at 4:55pm the 17-year-old victim parked his bicycle against a city bike rack, securing it with a lock, on the southeast corner of Toronto Street and Dunlop Street in the City of Barrie. He proceeded to work at the McDonald’s located at 85 Dunlop Street West and noticed on his break a few hours later the bike was missing. At this time there is no clear video of the bike being removed however further CCTV coverage is being reviewed by investigating officers. Description:

Diamond Mountain Bike

White, with red decals and logo

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC M Jansen of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2689 or email at mjansen@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

MIDLAND POLICE SERVICE

On Saturday September 16th 2017 at around noon, a 41 year old woman was inside a Midland retail store and an employee noticed her hiding items in her purse. The woman was followed until she left the store when she was confronted by the employee who located approximately $100 of unpaid items were in her purse. Midland Police attended and spoke with the woman who provided an alias rather than her proper

name. A 41-year-old Port Severn woman was arrested and faces Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, and Obstructing Police charges.

BARRIE OPP

On Friday September 15, 2017 at approximately 7:15PM a 2008 Blue Mazda M3 was east bound on Ridge Road near Line 10 of Oro-Medonte Township when it lost control ran off the road and rolled over. People who witnessed this collision attended to the male driver but he ran from the scene. The driver was located a short distance from the scene by Officers from Barrie OPP and the Central Region Traffic Management Team. After investigation officers arrested and charged a 20-year-old from Oro-Medonte Township with Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired contrary to section 253(1)(a) of the Criminal Code and Driving with More Than 80mg of Alcohol in Blood Contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code. The 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) program was initiated and the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of 7 days. The accused was released on a Promise to Appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday October 2, 2017. In addition to this incident, there were three Warn Range Drivers Licence Suspensions issued to three separate drivers this weekend. In two cases the drivers were issued 3 Day Suspensions. However, in the third case the driver was issued a 7 Day Suspension as it was his second offence.