The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

South Simcoe Police Service were notified of a suspicious male who had asked a child if he wanted a ride home. The incident occurred at Sunnybrae Public School around 3:45 pm on Thursday 22 February. The child wisely said “No” and the male left without incident. The suspect is described as male, 30-50 years of age, 6 feet tall with reddish hair and beard and wearing dark glasses. The vehicle involved is described as an older van, light grey in colour. The Simcoe County District School Board and the administration at Sunnybrae P.S. are working alongside the police to gather information regarding this incident. A continued effort will be made by both the South Simcoe Police and Sunnybrae P.S. to ensure the students are aware of how to deal with matters such as this through open discussion and teaching. South Simcoe Police continue to look into this matter. Any parents who may have been in the area of the school at that time are asked to contact Detective Giordano at 705-436-2141 ext 1043.

On Thursday, February 22, 2018, at 11:00 p.m.., South Simcoe Police responded to a call concerning a male who looks to be sleeping in the driver seat of his vehicle with his foot on the gas in a parking lot of a business located on the 5th Sideroad in the Town of Innisfil. When police arrived, security officers had already removed the male from his car and placed him under arrest. The roadside screening device test was conducted resulting in a FAIL. A 57 year old man from Barrie was charged with Over 80 mgs and Impaired Driving.

South Simcoe Police received two separate calls just after 3:30 a.m. regarding a dark coloured pickup truck driving in an unsafe manner on Christina Crescent located in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. They reported tires squealling and the truck had hit a utility box. Further description of the truck was given allowing police to locate the truck. The vehicle had mounted a the curb of Melbourne Drive near Maplegrove Ave. When police arrived, the driver was still in the vehicle and further. Investigation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) has lead to a 31 year old male from Bradford being charged with Impaired Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle. He had his licence suspended and his truck towed and impounded for 7 days. He will appear in court in March to answer to these charges. South Simcoe Police Service is committed to tackling impaired driving by any manner, be it drugs or alcohol. With the impending change to legislation in Canada around marihuana, the Police Service will seek out opportunities to increase our abilities to address what is believed to be an increase in drug impaired driving. Studies in other jurisdictions, where marihuana has been legalized, reflect that such increases will in fact take place. The South Simcoe Police will make use of available resources to get ahead of this unfortunate trend. The assistance of the public is one of our greatest assets when it comes to taking impaired drivers off the road. Whether by drugs or alcohol, public participation is always appreciated.