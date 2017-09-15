The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

On Thursday, September 14, 2017, South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to a gas station in Alcona, after a citizen saw a man bleeding in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they saw a man with a superficial accidental injury in a car with a woman. While speaking with the woman, they found she was under a court order to abstain from drugs. The officer noted signs of drug use and she was arrested for Breach of Recognizance. A quantity of cocaine was also seized. A 29 year old woman of no fixed address was held for a bail hearing, charged with Possession of Cocaine and Fail To Comply- Recognizance.

WEST PARRY SOUND OPP

On September 14, 2017 at 9:02 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police received a call for service at a residence on Joseph Street in Parry Sound. Investigation has since revealed that a call was placed to police reporting that the caller was being attacked. Police learned that a male had confronted the victim and assaulted him. As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old Parry Sound man has been charged with Assault, Uttering Death Threats, and Unlawfully in a Dwelling. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on October 5, 2017.