The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, February 13th , 2018 just after 2:20 am Barrie Police received a call from an employee at Mac’s Convenience store located at 280 Dunlop Street West, in the City of Barrie, in regards to a robbery that had just occurred. The suspect entered the store and immediately approached the counter with his hand in his coat pocket demanding money from the till. He left the store with a small quantity of cash and the employee lost sight of the suspect as he ran westbound towards Dunlop Street West. Police were unable to locate the suspect after a K9 track led to a nearby parking lot where fresh tire marks showed a vehicle recently leaving the area. As officers were combing the area, a baseball hat matching the one worn by the suspect, as seen in video surveillance, was located a short distance away. On Wednesday, February 14th, 2018 at approximately 1:35 am Barrie Police Service received a call for a possible impaired driver in the area of Mapleview Drive West and Essa Road, in the City of Barrie. The vehicle was located parked in the Ultramar located at 375 Mapleview Drive East. As police approached, the male driver exited the vehicle and officers noticed the male matched the description of the suspect involved in the robbery the previous day, and was wearing the same distinct sweatshirt. Further investigation revealed a second male passenger identified as the drivers brother, whom also matched the same physical descriptors of the suspect in the robbery. Both males were transported to the Barrie Police Service for further investigation by the Criminal Investigative Division. It appears the brothers had swapped sweatshirts and the passenger, a 45-year-old Barrie male, was responsible for the previous nights criminal adventures. The male was charged with Robbery and will be attending court next month to answer to his charge.