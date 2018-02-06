The Rap Sheet

Barrie Police Service

Meat Theft

Barrie Police Service has charged a man in connection to stealing meat and attempting to sell it in the parking lot of the grocery store he just came from. On three (3) occasions in January, most recently Sunday, January 28th, 2018, an unknown male suspect entered the Canadian Wholesale grocery store located at 289 Yonge Street, in the City of Barrie. On each occasion, the male filled a cart with meat and immediately left the store without paying. The store was notified when a concerned customer informed an employee that a male was selling meat in the parking lot, which seemed suspicious. Surveillance video showed the same male moments before exiting the store with the stolen meat. The male was not located or identified as he had fled before employees or police arrived. The suspect has since been located and now faces Theft-related charges.

South Simcoe Police

Theft of Camera

South Simcoe Police are currently investigating the theft of a camera from Shoppers Drug Mart in Alcona which occurred on January 17. The theft was not originally discovered and a search of video surveillance turned up a suspect. The assistance of the public is being sought to identify the suspect, who may also be related to an earlier theft at the same store.

Robbery

Shortly after 6:00 pm on Monday, South Simcoe Police were called to the same drug store in regards to a robbery. A male entered the store and went to the pharmacy pick-up counter. He handed a note to the pharmacist indicating he had a weapon and demanding narcotics. The pharmacist complied and turned over one bottle of narcotics after which the suspect fled the store. The suspect is described as:

male

5’2″

wearing a solid grey hoodie with a solid black bandana covering his face

Police are attempting to locate video surveillance from the area.

Anyone with information on either of the above crimes is asked to call South Simcoe Police at (905) 775-3311, (705) 436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).