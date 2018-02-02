The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Friday, February 02, 2018, just after 1:00 a.m., South Simcoe Police received a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen working at a local restaurant. She reported that a female had been at the restaurant for a lengthy amount of time and had consumed a number of alcoholic drinks. She reported she witnessed the female leaving and entering into the driver’s seat of a vehicle. When police arrived, they found the car described to them in the mall parking lot, moved from the original location, with the engine running and the female behind the wheel. Police determined that the drivers ability to operate the motor vehicle was impaired by the consumption of alcohol. A 39 year old female from Innisfil has been charged with Impaired Care and Control and Drive Over 80mgs. Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, her vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. She is to appear in court later this month to answer to these charges.

South Simcoe Police responded to a call on Friday, February 02, 2018 just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a break and enter that just occurred at a premises located on Holland Street West in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. The caller said the side door of the building had just been kicked in and she believes she knows who the suspect is. When police arrived, they found the glass in the door had been broken and the fresh snow provided them with footsteps leading away from the scene. Police located the suspect with blood coming from the lower part of his leg. A 33 year old man from Bradford was arrested and charged with Mischief Under $5000. The male was held in custody for a bail hearing in Barrie Court.

ORILLIA OPP

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a number of mischiefs to vehicles at an Orillia business over the weekend. On Monday the 29th of January 2018, police received a complaint from a local business reporting that, over the weekend, 14 vehicles had holes drilled in the gas tanks. The damage was discovered by an employee who found a puddle of fuel under one of the affected vehicles. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the identity of the person(s) responsible or was a witness to the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536.