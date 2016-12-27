The Push For Change Has Made It To Barrie

Barrie Native Joe Roberts and The Push for Change is making its way through Barrie. The man behind the shopping cart is pushing it 4500 km to get your attention. Joe Roberts spent some time living on the streets in Vancouver and when he was able to get himself off, he wanted to help others. The cart is used as symbolism. He is making his way from Newfoundland to BC. He thinks with everyone’s help youth can be kept off the streets. So far over 300-thousand dollars has been raised but Roberts says that is not enough. He says 35-thousand youth are living on the streets and need help getting to a safe place.