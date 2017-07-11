McDonald’s stores in Japan are coming out with a very shocking new treat… the Pikachu McFlurry!

To promote the newest Pokemon movie in Japan (a 20th anniversary re-release of the original movie), McDonald’s will be releasing a Pikachu banana chocolate McFlurry. The treat will come in one of six special cups with different Pikachu facial expressions. Japanese customers can begin enjoying the Pokemon-inspired dessert on July 14th for 290 yen (around $3.25 CAD).

Customers were teased with six possible McFlurry options including a Broccoli Bulbasaur McFlurry.

Images courtesy of McDonald’s Japan/Game Freak/Nintendo