The Perfect Wine Glass

Every wine-lover knows the pain and struggle of ‘wine mouth’. Now there’s a magical new wineglass that lets you sip away without staining your teeth. ‘Wino Sippers’ are wine glasses shaped a bit like a pipe, with a stem-straw that helps you avoid smearing wine all over your lips and teeth in the process. The glasses also have little feet so they can stand alone, and they’re designed to cosily fit into your hand like a mug. It looks fancier than shoving a plastic straw in your glass, and that would just be bit silly anyway. A set of two ‘Wino Sippers’ costs $24 directly from the website. You’ll also have to pay for shipping.

