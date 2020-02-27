The Oscar goes to…Woops!

Wow. Steve Harvey can finally breathe a sigh of relief. He’s no longer the only poster boy for when big whows have an embarrassingly wrong final decision. Just when you thought we’d never see another disaster like the Miss Universe wrong announcement a year ago, Bonnie and Clyde co-stars Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were to announce the Best Picture Award at last night’s Academy Awards, but somehow had been handed the wrong envelope.

After opening the envelope and seeing the name of Best Actress winner Emma Stone for La La Land on the card, Warren Beatty paused to make sure what he was seeing was right, passed the card to Dunaway to see what she made of it and she saw the La La Land name on the card and announced it as the Best Picture.

After the cast was on stage to accept the award, there was all this frantic buzz going on from guys in headphones backstage and it was clear something wrong had happened. The backstage crew was frantically searching for the right envelope and when it was shown to La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz, he immediately took to the microphone to announce the rightful winner, and the rest of the chaos ensued.

The Oscars are doing an internal investigation to see how this could have possibly happened, but you’ve got to know the upcoming jokes and memes about the mix-up will be seen and heard for a long time. Like this hopeful Batman Vs Superman fan below who said… I knew it!