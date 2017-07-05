Listen Live

The Only Sequel Will Ferrell is Interested in Making

"Just let 'em stand on their own"

By Daily Dirt, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Will Ferrell appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where he was asked a bunch of questions from viewers. Someone asked him about the possibility of sequels to some of his classic movies like Elf, Night at the Roxbury, and Old School. He said no. “Just let ’em stand on their own”. The one movie he did say he would consider making a sequel to is Step Brothers.

There were rumours that Ferrell and John C. Reilly were in sequel talks, but that turned out to be false.

(cover photo via Eva Rinaldi flickr)

Related posts

This Airline Wants to Do Away with Seats Entirely

Ohio Asks Internet for Help Naming New Mascot

Charlie Sheen Just Made $4 million Selling his Babe Ruth Merchandise

150 Reasons Why Canada Rocks

WATCH: Ben Stiller as White Goodman Calls out Justin Bieber

Martin Short, Michael J. Fox, get Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards

Woman Throws Coins Into Plane Engine for Good Luck

WATCH: Guy Gets Hit by Bus, Goes Straight To the Pub

According to Science Car Horns Should be Replaced with Duck Quacks