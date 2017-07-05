The Only Sequel Will Ferrell is Interested in Making

Will Ferrell appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where he was asked a bunch of questions from viewers. Someone asked him about the possibility of sequels to some of his classic movies like Elf, Night at the Roxbury, and Old School. He said no. “Just let ’em stand on their own”. The one movie he did say he would consider making a sequel to is Step Brothers.

There were rumours that Ferrell and John C. Reilly were in sequel talks, but that turned out to be false.

(cover photo via Eva Rinaldi flickr)