The Night’s Watch Are Wearing IKEA Rugs

The costume designer for the first five seasons of Game of Thrones may have revealed the funniest Game of Thrones tidbit yet. The men of the Night’s Watch are wearing some heavily modified IKEA rugs.

Michele Clapton shared this tip while giving a costume design talk at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. You can hear Clapton go into detail if you skip ahead to 27:19 in the video below.

AV Club has hypothesized that the costumes are made from a painted RENS rug covered with wax. Thirty bucks for an accurate The Night’s Watch cape? Yes please.

CC image courtesy of Winter is Coming via Flickr