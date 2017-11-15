The New ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Is Like Bob Ross On Drugs

If there’s a marketing team out there who consistently gets it right, it’s the good people behind the Deadpool franchise, and their latest is nothing short of perfection.

‘Painting’ tribute to the late great Bob Ross, in the newest teaser trailer for the upcoming Deadpool 2 movie, the video sees ‘Pool dressed up in Bob Ross attire (complete with his giant fro), experiencing the joys of painting — only with a lot more profanity. Only Deadpool could turn one of the most wholesome TV segments into a two minute long drug-fuelled, dick joke.

According to the YouTube description, the plot for the new film is as follows:

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Check it out below: