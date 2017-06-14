The Museum of Failure launches in Sweden

For every successful invention, there are numerous failures. Dr. Samuel West, a clinical psychologist, has collected some of the most notorious failures and put them all in the Museum of Failure.

The display contains items from the more well-known like Google Glass to the more obscure like Coca-Cola BlāK – a mix of cola and coffee launched in the mid-2000s.

The Museum of Failure is hosted by Kulturhotellet in Helsingborg, Sweden for now, but will be touring the world, starting with New York City in September.