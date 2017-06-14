Listen Live

The Museum of Failure launches in Sweden

What product do you think belongs in this museum?

By Funny, Travel

For every successful invention, there are numerous failures. Dr. Samuel West, a clinical psychologist, has collected some of the most notorious failures and put them all in the Museum of Failure.

The display contains items from the more well-known like Google Glass to the more obscure like Coca-Cola BlāK – a mix of cola and coffee launched in the mid-2000s.

The Museum of Failure is hosted by Kulturhotellet in Helsingborg, Sweden for now, but will be touring the world, starting with New York City in September.

