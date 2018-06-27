Listen Live

The Most Loved Canadian Actor in America Is…

not to be confused with most recognized...

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Morning Show

A study was done by YouGov examiked a bunch of famous athletes, celebrities and musicians revealed that Michael J. Fox is the most popular Canadian celebrity among Americans. 73% of Americans have a positive opinion of Marty McFly. Rounding out the top 3 are Keanu Reeves (67%) and Dan Aykroyd (63%). Notably, Shania Twain and Celine Dion were the only women on the list.

In terms of most well-known celebrities (not necessarily most liked) Justin Bieber and Jim Carrey tied for the top spot with 97% of those surveyed saying they’d heard of Bieber and Carrey.

(cover photo via Charlie Rocket flickr)
[story via YouGov]

Related posts

WATCH: Gender Reveal Goes Horribly Wrong

Entire Country Turns off Internet so Kids Can’t Cheat on Exams

First Pics of Linda Hamilton Returning as Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator 6’

Swedish Fans Drank All the Alcohol in Russian Town After World Cup Win

Netflix Wants Employees to Keep Eye Contact to Under 5 Seconds

18-Month-Long Garage Sale Still Going in Cleveland

WATCH: Trailer for Lemmy Kilmister’s Vampire Movie “Sunset Society”

WATCH: Good Dog Disrupts Baseball Game to Play Fetch

This Raccoon Scaled a 25-story Building in Minnesota