The Most Loved Canadian Actor in America Is…

A study was done by YouGov examiked a bunch of famous athletes, celebrities and musicians revealed that Michael J. Fox is the most popular Canadian celebrity among Americans. 73% of Americans have a positive opinion of Marty McFly. Rounding out the top 3 are Keanu Reeves (67%) and Dan Aykroyd (63%). Notably, Shania Twain and Celine Dion were the only women on the list.

In terms of most well-known celebrities (not necessarily most liked) Justin Bieber and Jim Carrey tied for the top spot with 97% of those surveyed saying they’d heard of Bieber and Carrey.

(cover photo via Charlie Rocket flickr)

[story via YouGov]